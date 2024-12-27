27 December 2024
Zamig Aliyev eyes bigger goals after Albanian Super Cup victory

“My goal is to play for bigger clubs. I am working hard for it and aim to take a step up soon,” said Azerbaijani national footballer Zamig Aliyev, who plays for Albanian club Egnatia.

Idman.biz reports that the midfielder shared his thoughts with Report, expressing joy over his team's Albanian Super Cup victory. However, Aliyev revealed that he couldn’t participate in the decisive match against Kukesi due to a minor muscle strain sustained after a game against Dinamo (Tirana).

“I had a slight muscle strain, so I couldn’t take the field. Thankfully, everything went well, and the team secured the win. I am thrilled to have claimed the Super Cup so early on. I believe more successes will follow,” Aliyev stated.

The ambitious midfielder shared his aspirations: “This season, our goal is to win the Albanian championship and compete in the Champions League. We will do our utmost to achieve this.”

Egnatia defeated Kukesi 2–0 to lift the Super Cup.

