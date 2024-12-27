27 December 2024
EN

Farid Gayibov expresses concern over competitive gap in Premier League

Football
News
27 December 2024 13:10
20
Farid Gayibov expresses concern over competitive gap in Premier League

I would like the Azerbaijan Premier League to have more teams and greater competition.”

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, stated this during his traditional meeting with journalists to review the year’s results, Idman.biz reports.

Discussing the Misli Premier League, he expressed concern about the significant gap between the leader, Qarabag, and the other teams: “The second half of the Premier League has finished, and the point difference between the first and second-place teams concerns me. Qarabag has been the champion for several years, but there is no team to challenge them.”

The minister noted that the creation of competition would also benefit Qarabag: “If there were competition, Qarabag would improve. Today, we feel disappointed when Qarabag loses in European competitions and ask why they didn’t win, but let’s remember that in previous years, we couldn’t even make it past the initial stage.”

Gayibov also expressed concern over the nearly empty stadiums for Premier League games: “During the European Cup games of Qarabag, the Tofig Bahramov Stadium is packed, but local matches in the Azerbaijani league don’t draw fans. We aren’t inviting them correctly. We also have a role to play here. Fans are ready to support. There are crowds at regional matches, so they could come to Baku matches as well. We need to strengthen sports marketing. If we lack specialists, we should invite them from abroad.”

After 18 rounds, Qarabag has 47 points, leading the second-place team by 8 points and the third-place team by 15 points.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Toral Bayramov linked with potential transfer to Trabzonspor
16:55
Football

Toral Bayramov linked with potential transfer to Trabzonspor

The 23-year-old left-back of Qarabag has caught the attention of Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor
Andrey Pyatnitsky:"Ayaz Guliyev's character has affected his career"
16:36
Football

Andrey Pyatnitsky:"Ayaz Guliyev's character has affected his career"

Former Russian national football player Andrey Pyatnitsky shared his thoughts on Ayaz Guliyev, who currently plays for Sabah
Zamig Aliyev eyes bigger goals after Albanian Super Cup victory
15:57
Football

Zamig Aliyev eyes bigger goals after Albanian Super Cup victory

"I am thrilled to have claimed the Super Cup so early on"
Match-fixing scandal: Eight players from Azerbaijani club arrested
14:54
Football

Match-fixing scandal: Eight players from Azerbaijani club arrested

He team was summoned to a club meeting yesterday, during which the arrests took place
Leverkusen and Juventus keen on Chelsea defender Axel Disasi
12:16
Football

Leverkusen and Juventus keen on Chelsea defender Axel Disasi

The 26-year-old has caught the interest of several top European teams
Best of 2024: ESPN names top players and coaches
12:08
Football

Best of 2024: ESPN names top players and coaches

ESPN has revealed its list of the best football players and coaches of 2024

Most read

Cristiano Ronaldo meets Santa Claus, takes an icy plunge in Finland - VIDEO
25 December 10:20
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo meets Santa Claus, takes an icy plunge in Finland - VIDEO

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is turning heads on social media with a daring dip in an icy pool during his Christmas getaway in Finland’s Lapland
AZAL plane crash: Full list of survivors released - UPDATED - VIDEO
25 December 15:29
Other

AZAL plane crash: Full list of survivors released - UPDATED - VIDEO

The Embraer 190, flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny, had "made an emergency landing" around three kilometers from Aktau

Salah faces backlash from Muslim fans over family photo in front of Christmas tree
26 December 16:44
Football

Salah faces backlash from Muslim fans over family photo in front of Christmas tree

The Egyptian footballer shared a family photo in front of a Christmas tree, which has led to criticism from some of his Muslim supporters
Sporting Lisbon confirm departure of João Pereira after 45 days
26 December 10:01
Football

Sporting Lisbon confirm departure of João Pereira after 45 days

Sporting confirmed that they've sacked the head coach Joao Pereira, who replaced Ruben Amorim in November