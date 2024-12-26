Kazakhstan Football Federation expresses support for Azerbaijan – PHOTO

The Kazakhstan Football Federation has expressed condolences following the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane.

The Federation shared its deep sorrow regarding the incident, which occurred in the city of Aktau, Idman.biz reports.

In their message, the Federation showed support for the Azerbaijani people, stating: "We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in the Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash in Aktau, as well as to our dear brotherly Azerbaijani people."

The passenger plane, operating on the Baku-Grozny route, crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan, on December 25. Of the 67 people on board, 38 lost their lives, while 29 survived.

President Ilham Aliyev has issued a decree declaring a day of mourning across the country following the tragic loss of life.

Idman.biz