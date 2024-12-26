Kady expresses condolences for plane crash

Former Qarabag FK footballer Kady Borges has extended his condolences following the tragic crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane.

The 28-year-old Brazilian midfielder shared a heartfelt message on his social media accounts, offering sympathy to the victims of the tragedy. "May Allah have mercy on them," he wrote.

The incident occurred on December 25, involving an AZAL passenger flight from Baku to Grozny, which crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan. Of the 67 people on board, 38 died, while 29 survived.

In response to the devastating loss of life, President Ilham Aliyev declared a one-day national mourning period across Azerbaijan.

