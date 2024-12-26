26 December 2024
EN

Mohamed Salah sets European benchmark, Andrade shines in Azerbaijan - STATISTICS

Football
News
26 December 2024 16:16
11
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has made an impressive mark in the Premier League this season, with 15 goals and 11 assists. His contribution stands out not only in England but also across European leagues.

Salah has already surpassed the +11 threshold, a feat players in other leagues have yet to match. As of now, 8 players have achieved this across various European leagues. After Salah, the closest competitor is Omar Marmoush of the German Bundesliga, who has 13 goals and 7 assists for Eintracht Frankfurt, Idman.biz reports.

In other leagues, players with similar stats include:
• Joel Cooper (Linfield, Northern Ireland): 11 goals, 7 assists
• Benjamin Källman (Krakow, Poland): 11 goals, 7 assists
• Marko Livaja (Hajduk, Croatia): 10 goals, 7 assists
• Dia Saba (Maccabi Haifa, Israel): 8 goals, 7 assists
• Bibras Natcho (Partizan, Serbia): 7 goals, 8 assists
• Ethan Britto (Lincoln, Gibraltar): 7 goals, 8 assists
• Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany): 7 goals, 7 assists
In the Azerbaijan Premier League, Leandro Andrade of Qarabag stands out as the only player to surpass the +5 threshold, with 7 goals and 5 assists.

Vugar Mammadov
Idman.biz

