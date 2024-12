Sporting CP confirmed that they have sacked the head coach Joao Pereira.

The Lisbon club has appointed Portuguese coach Rúi Jorge, Idman.biz reports.

The 43-year-old manager comes from Vitória, with Sporting paying 4 million euros to secure his services.

Rúi Jorge’s debut with Sporting will take place on December 29, in a match against the Portuguese league leaders, Benfica.

