Qarabag player reflects on Europa League campaign: "We played well, just didn't have the luck"

Qarabag player Patrick Andrade gave an interview to Sportal.az, where he discussed his team's journey in the UEFA Europa League.

The Cabo Verdean midfielder expressed his disappointment over the team's failure to progress to the next stage, particularly after their recent loss to Elfsborg, Idman.biz reports.

He said, "Unfortunately, we lost to Elfsborg in the last round. We went to the away match aiming for a victory, but we couldn’t win. Now, we have two more matches left in the Europa League, and we will fight until the end. Our next match is against FKSB, and we will do everything possible to win that game. We will continue to play our game. Honestly, we played well in the Europa League, but luck was not on our side. Regardless, we will keep playing the football we always play and fight until the end."

The midfielder emphasized the team's determination to continue competing and stay focused on their upcoming challenges.

Idman.biz