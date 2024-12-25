Top 10 records of 2024

2024 has been marked by the records of top football coaches.

The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has revealed a list of 10 records set throughout the year, Idman.biz reports.

Five of these records are linked to Mircea Lucescu, while Carlo Ancelotti has set three.

1. Most Wins in the Libertadores Cup

Renato Gaucho – 54 wins

2. Most Final Appearances in the Champions League as a Player and Coach

Carlo Ancelotti – 9 finals

3. Most Titles in the Champions League as a Player and Coach

Carlo Ancelotti – 7 titles

4. Youngest Coach in a European Championship Final Stage

Julian Nagelsmann – 36 years, 327 days

5. Coach Returning to National Team After Longest Break

Mircea Lucescu – 38 years, 17 days

6. Longest Career in the Same National Team as Player and Coach

Mircea Lucescu – 58 years, 16 days

7. Longest Career in a National Team as Player and Coach

Mircea Lucescu – 58 years, 16 days

8. Longest Coaching Career in the Same National Team

Mircea Lucescu – 43 years, 7 days

9. Longest Coaching Career in a National Team

Mircea Lucescu – 43 years, 7 days

10. Most Matches as Coach in the Champions Cup and Champions League

Carlo Ancelotti – 216 matches



