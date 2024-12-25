Top 10 records of 2024

2024 has been marked by the records of top football coaches.
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has revealed a list of 10 records set throughout the year, Idman.biz reports.
Five of these records are linked to Mircea Lucescu, while Carlo Ancelotti has set three.
1. Most Wins in the Libertadores Cup
Renato Gaucho – 54 wins
2. Most Final Appearances in the Champions League as a Player and Coach
Carlo Ancelotti – 9 finals
3. Most Titles in the Champions League as a Player and Coach
Carlo Ancelotti – 7 titles
4. Youngest Coach in a European Championship Final Stage
Julian Nagelsmann – 36 years, 327 days
5. Coach Returning to National Team After Longest Break
Mircea Lucescu – 38 years, 17 days
6. Longest Career in the Same National Team as Player and Coach
Mircea Lucescu – 58 years, 16 days
7. Longest Career in a National Team as Player and Coach
Mircea Lucescu – 58 years, 16 days
8. Longest Coaching Career in the Same National Team
Mircea Lucescu – 43 years, 7 days
9. Longest Coaching Career in a National Team
Mircea Lucescu – 43 years, 7 days
10. Most Matches as Coach in the Champions Cup and Champions League
Carlo Ancelotti – 216 matches
Idman.biz