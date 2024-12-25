Russia seeks opponent: Azerbaijan national team among the candidates

The Azerbaijan national football team may play a friendly match against Russia.

A match with our northern neighbors, who have been excluded from international competitions, could take place in March or June of 2025, Idman.biz reports.

Our team is one of 24 potential opponents that Russia is considering. Aleksandr Dyukov, president of the Russian Football Union, stated that they plan to play against European teams in the first half of next year: “We are planning to hold friendly matches in March and June, including with European teams.”

After the European qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, teams that will not play official matches in March and June have been identified. Azerbaijan is among the 24 teams that will only play friendly matches in the year's first half.

The Azerbaijani team will face the France – Croatia match winner, Iceland and Ukraine, in the upcoming qualification stage starting in the fall.

Idman.biz