Chairman of AFFA Referees Committee: "We must avoid major mistakes" - INTERVIEW

The chairman of AFFA's Referees Committee, Frank De Bleeckere, answered questions from AFFA's press service.

The Belgian expert shared his views on Elchin Mammadov’s promotion to FIFA's First Category and evaluated the performance of referees in the first half of the Misli Premier League season, Idman.biz reports.

- What is your opinion on Elchin Mammadov’s promotion to FIFA's First Category?

- This is great news not only for Elchin but also for AFFA's Referees Committee. We now have two referees (the other being Aliyar Agayev) in FIFA's First Group, which is an excellent achievement. It reflects hard work, consistent performance, and UEFA's close monitoring of our referees. This promotion will serve as a positive boost for all referees in Azerbaijan.

- What were the key factors behind Elchin Mammadov’s promotion?

- As a FIFA referee, consistency is crucial. You must perform at the top level with your team in every match. A good referee is 'invisible' during the game, ensuring everything runs smoothly. This requires a combination of physical preparation, communication with players, anticipation of situations, clear decision-making, and strong language skills. English is essential for communication in European football. Representing your country in Europe is a great honor.

- Does having two referees in FIFA's First Category indicate the improvement of Azerbaijani refereeing?

- I've been leading AFFA's Referees Committee for six months and have observed significant progress. Our referees are developing because we work together as a real team. We support each other, win together, and lose together. This is a new mentality. We maintain open and transparent communication. During games, I see leaders making decisions on the field while adhering to UEFA guidelines and VAR intervention standards. We aim to avoid minor fouls and unjustified red cards. Of course, referees are not machines—they can make mistakes. But we work daily to prevent major errors.

- What impact can having two First Category referees have on the future of Azerbaijani football and refereeing?

- I hope it motivates young men and women to consider becoming referees. We need them because football cannot exist without referees. It’s important to respect, support, and protect referees. Refereeing develops leadership, responsibility, and communication skills—qualities essential in everyday life. I encourage everyone to try it, as it can positively change their lives.

- Lastly, how would you evaluate the performance of referees during the first half of the Misli Premier League season?

- I saw a hardworking group in the first half of the season. Initially, it was important to balance the decisions between referees and VAR. We followed UEFA's intervention threshold: referees must make decisions on the field without waiting for VAR, which only assists in cases of clear and obvious errors. Our referees have shown increased confidence and control over matches. The referee is the decision-maker on the field, not VAR. This was our starting point for the season.

I also noticed a group making steady progress. Perfection is impossible, but we strive to make reasonable and understandable decisions. We work daily with our department, fitness coaches, and referee inspectors, following the same philosophy. Our goal is to ensure referees deliver their best performance on the field. Now, it's time to prepare for the critical second half of the season. We will be ready. Trust in our refereeing team.

Idman.biz