The players with the most hat-tricks in national team history have been revealed.

Idman.biz reports that the IFFHS list includes players who scored three or more goals in at least five matches.

At the top of the list is Vivian Woodward, a former England striker. In 10 games, Woodward displayed remarkable scoring prowess, netting five hat-tricks, four four-goal games, and one six-goal game.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo also celebrated “3+” performances in 10 matches each. However, the English forward surpasses them in overall scoring efficiency.

Messi, ranked second, boasts nine hat-tricks and one five-goal game for Argentina. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo follows with eight hat-tricks and two four-goal games for Portugal.

36 players have achieved at least five hat-tricks in their international careers.

