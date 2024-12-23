Football hooligan shoots cops - VIDEO

A disturbing video has surfaced showing a fan opening fire on police officers from the stands using a firearm.

The incident took place a week ago after the Atletico Nacional vs. America Cali match in the Colombian Cup, Idman.biz reports.

Following the game, a fight broke out in the stands, which security personnel failed to contain. The fan, armed with a rifle, was seen shooting at the police.

Interestingly, it remains unclear how the fan managed to bring a weapon into the stadium, and no official statement has been released regarding this matter.

