Renat Dadashov: "I'm happy to return to the field"

"I'm happy to return to the field after my injury."

This was stated by Renat Dadashov, a football player of the Azerbaijani national team who plays for Turkiye's Ankaragucu, on his Instagram account.

He emphasized that the match against Corum in the 17th round of the 1st League, which ended in a 1-1 draw, was not easy: “Thanks to the great effort of our team and the incredible support of our fans, we managed to earn a point.”

Dadashov entered the field in the 61st minute of the match. Ankaragucu is currently in 7th place in the league standings with 25 points.

