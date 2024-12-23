23 December 2024
EN

Valencia fans call for boycott of Real Madrid match

Football
News
23 December 2024 11:15
10
Valencia fans call for boycott of Real Madrid match

A group of Valencia fans has called for a boycott of the team's upcoming match against Real Madrid.

The Bats will face Real Madrid in a postponed La Liga match on January 3 at the Mestalla stadium, Idman.biz reports.

Valencia's shareholders' association Libertad VCF has issued a statement urging fans to not attend the club's first home match of 2025. The protest is directed against the club's management and owner, Peter Lim.

The statement reads: "The situation at Valencia has critical and terminal point. Peter Lim and his affiliates have led our club to an athletic, economic, and social collapse. As a community loyal to the future of our team, we cannot remain silent. It is our duty to speak out and take action.
Therefore, we call for the complete emptiness of the Mestalla stadium on January 3 during the match against Real Madrid. We will not be complicit in the destruction of our club. We will not allow Valencia to be ruined for the sake of money."

Valencia is currently in 19th place in LaLiga after 17 matches, with just 12 points.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

99 goals in a year: Top performers of the 2024 Premier League
11:00
Football

99 goals in a year: Top performers of the 2024 Premier League

Sabah ranked second, while Zira secured the third spot
Mussolini's great-grandson scores first professional goal
10:54
Football

Mussolini's great-grandson scores first professional goal

Fans at the stadium drew attention by displaying the Roman salute, a gesture once associated with fascists during Mussolini's era
Ozobic sets unique record in Azerbaijani Premier League
10:14
Football

Ozobic sets unique record in Azerbaijani Premier League

This marks the third club where Ozobic has scored 10 or more goals
Two Azerbaijani referees reach FIFA's first category for the first time
10:11
Football

Two Azerbaijani referees reach FIFA's first category for the first time

The 33-year-old earned this promotion in recognition of his exceptional officiating in international matches
Neftchi sets an unwanted record
10:03
Football

Neftchi sets an unwanted record

The team’s last away win dates back to the final match of the previous season
Men's World Best National Coach announced
09:25
Football

Men's World Best National Coach announced

The top national team coaches of the year have been revealed

Most read

Cristiano Ronaldo holds a significant lead
20 December 13:31
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo holds a significant lead

The list of footballers with the most goals scored in international matches has been revealed
Nadir Shukurov: "It is not necessary to change the head coach of Kepaz, but the head of the club" - INTERVIEW
21 December 14:16
Football

Nadir Shukurov: "It is not necessary to change the head coach of Kepaz, but the head of the club" - INTERVIEW

Currently works as a goalkeeper coach, also spoke about the current goalkeepers of our national team
1000th match from Edin Dzeko - 23rd in history - VIDEO
21 December 10:11
Football

1000th match from Edin Dzeko - 23rd in history - VIDEO

The anniversary of the Bosnian and Herzegovinian striker took place in the Fenerbahce team
Weekend showdown: Top leaders face off in Europe's Premier Leagues
20 December 18:09
Football

Weekend showdown: Top leaders face off in Europe's Premier Leagues

This weekend, the next round of matches in Europe's top national leagues will take place