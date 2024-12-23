Valencia fans call for boycott of Real Madrid match

A group of Valencia fans has called for a boycott of the team's upcoming match against Real Madrid.

The Bats will face Real Madrid in a postponed La Liga match on January 3 at the Mestalla stadium, Idman.biz reports.

Valencia's shareholders' association Libertad VCF has issued a statement urging fans to not attend the club's first home match of 2025. The protest is directed against the club's management and owner, Peter Lim.

The statement reads: "The situation at Valencia has critical and terminal point. Peter Lim and his affiliates have led our club to an athletic, economic, and social collapse. As a community loyal to the future of our team, we cannot remain silent. It is our duty to speak out and take action.

Therefore, we call for the complete emptiness of the Mestalla stadium on January 3 during the match against Real Madrid. We will not be complicit in the destruction of our club. We will not allow Valencia to be ruined for the sake of money."

Valencia is currently in 19th place in LaLiga after 17 matches, with just 12 points.

Idman.biz