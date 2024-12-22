Nico Williams in PSG's goal

PSG aimed to transfer the striker of the Spanish national team, Nico Williams.

Paris club is ready to pay 60 million euros for the 22-year-old football player, Idman.biz reports.

So far, Nico's Atletik has not responded to this offer. PSG-non-Spanish head coach Luis Enrique wants to see his compatriot at his disposal. Williams refused all offers in the summer and announced that he wanted to stay at the Bilbao club.

Niko is also on the transfer list of Barcelona. He has a contract with Atletik until the end of June 2027.

