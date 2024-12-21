Joan Laporta announced the best contract in the history of Barcelona

An extraordinary meeting was held at the Barcelona club.

The meeting approved the contract signed last month with Nike company, Idman.biz reports.

The president of the Spanish giant, Joan Laporta, highly valued this contract: "Barcelona has the best contract in the history of football."

Barcelona can earn more than 1.7 billion euros from cooperation with Nike in the next 14 years. During this period, each prize won by the team will bring additional bonuses.

Barcelona and Nike have been cooperating for more than 25 years. The previous agreement signed by the parties in 2016 should expire in 2028.

Idman.biz