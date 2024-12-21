Waiting for the farewell in Chelsea

Three Chelsea players intend to leave the club.

Ben Chiluell, Karni Chukwuemeka and Cesare Kazadei are dissatisfied with their situation in the team, Idman.biz reports.

None of them have played in the Premier League this season. Kazadei won the Conference League and the League Cup. The other two players were satisfied with one match in the League Cup. Therefore, all three of them want to say goodbye to Chelsea.

Kazadei, who is interested in Italian clubs, is expected to continue his career in Serie A.

Idman.biz