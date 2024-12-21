1000th match from Edin Dzeko - 23rd in history

Edin Dzeko played the 1000th match in his career.

The anniversary of the Bosnian and Herzegovinian striker took place in the Fenerbahce team, Idman.biz reports.

Yesterday, he reached 1000 in the Super League match with Eyupspor (1:1). The 38-year-old veteran is the first player in Bosnia and Herzegovina and the 23rd player in the world to reach four-digit caps.

He played 861 games in eight clubs and 139 in the national team. Dzeko in Jeleznicar (2003-05) 47, in Usti nad Labem (2005) 3, in Teplice (2006-07) 47, in Wolfsburg (2007-11) 142, in Manchester City (2011-16) 189, at Roma (2016-21) 260, 101 times in Inter (2021-23) and 72 times in Fenerbahce (from 2023 to now).

Edin played 644 matches in national championships, 53 in national cups, 17 in other cups (Super Cup, League Cup, etc.), and 147 in international club tournaments.

Idman.biz