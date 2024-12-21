21 December 2024
Ancelotti was chosen the best in the world for the 4th time

Football
News
21 December 2024 09:55
The best club coaches in the world have been revealed.

It was determined by the voting among the representatives of IFFHS, Idman.biz reports.

The head coach of Real Carlo Ancelotti was chosen as the best of 2024. The Italian specialist scored 268 points.

Bayer's Spanish coach Xabi Alonso was second with 104 points. His compatriot Pep Guardiola, who works in Manchester City, took the third place with 88 points.

Ancelotti, who won this award at Milan in 2007, Real in 2014 and 2022, became the best in the world for the 4th time.

Idman.biz

