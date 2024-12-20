Ukraine player Ilya Zabarnyi, an upcoming opponent of Azerbaijan’s national team in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, has caught the attention of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

According to the prestigious French outlet Lequip, Zabarnyi, who plays for Bournemouth, is a target for the French club. However, there is a potential obstacle in his transfer – the presence of Russian goalkeeper Matvey Safonov in PSG’s squad, Idman.biz reports.

The personal positions of the two players regarding playing together remain unclear.

Ilya Zabarnyi’s contract with Bournemouth runs until June 2029. According to Transfermarkt, his estimated market value is around 38 million euros.

Idman.biz