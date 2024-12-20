Man Utd exit Carabao Cup after thrilling 4-3 defeat to Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur have advanced to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, defeating Manchester United in a rollercoaster 4-3 encounter.

Dominic Solanke opened the scoring in the 15th minute, capitalizing on a rebound after a mistake from United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, Idman.biz reports.

Dejan Kulusevski doubled the advantage with a composed finish following a defensive lapse by United. Moments later, Solanke made it 3-0 with a stunning goal.

Tottenham's goalkeeper Fraser Forster gifted United two goals with costly errors, allowing substitutes Joshua Zirkzee and Amad Diallo to claw the scoreline back to 3-2.

Heung-min Son restored Tottenham's cushion with a sensational goal directly from a corner, making it 4-2.

United's Jonny Evans scored a header in added time, but it wasn't enough to avoid elimination.

The victory sees Spurs into the semi-finals, while Manchester United's hopes of retaining the Carabao Cup are dashed in a dramatic and error-strewn clash.

Idman.biz