Man Utd exit Carabao Cup after thrilling 4-3 defeat to Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur have advanced to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, defeating Manchester United in a rollercoaster 4-3 encounter.
Dominic Solanke opened the scoring in the 15th minute, capitalizing on a rebound after a mistake from United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, Idman.biz reports.
Dejan Kulusevski doubled the advantage with a composed finish following a defensive lapse by United. Moments later, Solanke made it 3-0 with a stunning goal.
Tottenham's goalkeeper Fraser Forster gifted United two goals with costly errors, allowing substitutes Joshua Zirkzee and Amad Diallo to claw the scoreline back to 3-2.
Heung-min Son restored Tottenham's cushion with a sensational goal directly from a corner, making it 4-2.
United's Jonny Evans scored a header in added time, but it wasn't enough to avoid elimination.
The victory sees Spurs into the semi-finals, while Manchester United's hopes of retaining the Carabao Cup are dashed in a dramatic and error-strewn clash.
