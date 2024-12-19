Roma owners acquire Everton

The Roundhouse Company has acquired the controlling stake of Everton FC.

Idman.biz reports that the company is part of The Friedkin Group, which also owns Roma.

The deal was reportedly agreed upon back in September, with the necessary approvals from the Premier League, the Football Association, the Women's Professional League, and the UK's Financial Conduct Authority already obtained.

Everton has been crowned English champions 9 times and won the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup in 1985. After 16 rounds of the current season, the Liverpool-based club is in 16th place in the Premier League.

