Aykhan Abbasov: "It was a suspicious episode"

19 December 2024 17:23
Aykhan Abbasov: "It was a suspicious episode"

"We conceded a goal in the final minutes. It was a painful defeat."

This statement was made by Aykhan Abbasov, head coach of the home team Shamakhi, after their postponed Matchday 3 game against Qarabag in the Misli Premier League, Idman.biz reports.

He shared his thoughts on the match: "Our team showed character. Our players fought hard. If we had made better use of our chances, we could have earned points in this match. The offside line on our disallowed goal was ambiguous. It was a suspicious episode. In my opinion, there was no offside. All teams are tired before the winter break. I believe in my players. It’s tough to play against Qarabag just three days before facing Sabah."
Shamakhi lost 0-1 after conceding a goal in the 90+4th minute.

Idman.biz

