Mahir Emreli: "The reports are false, I did not protest the coach"

"The reports are false. I did not protest against the head coach," said Mahir Emreli in an interview with Report.

The Azerbaijani national team striker, currently playing for Germany's Nürnberg, denied claims made in the German media, calling them baseless, Idman.biz reports.

"Everything is fine," the 27-year-old forward assured. "Due to the team’s recent poor performances, the media has been publishing such stories about the coach and players. I understand you follow the press here and take an interest in me, but within the club, we don’t give much attention to these reports."

The German publication nn.de had alleged that Emreli expressed dissatisfaction with head coach Miroslav Klose after being substituted early during their 2. Bundesliga loss to Köln.

Idman.biz