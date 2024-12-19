19 December 2024
EN

Conference League final round: Basaksehir to face Cercle Brugge in Belgium

Football
News
19 December 2024 10:17
11
Conference League final round: Basaksehir to face Cercle Brugge in Belgium

The final round of the Conference League league phase will take place, with all matches kicking off simultaneously.

Idman.biz reports that after 18 matches, the teams qualifying for the Round of 16 and the playoffs will be determined.

Turkish representative Basaksehir will play a crucial match against Cercle Brugge in Belgium to secure a spot among the top 24 teams.

The draw for the playoff round will take place on December 20.

Conference League
Group Stage
Round VI, December 19
00:00. Heidenheim – Sankt Gallen
00:00. APOEL – Astana
00:00. Cercle Brugge – Basaksehir
00:00. Chelsea – Shamrock Rovers
00:00. Djurgården – Legia
00:00. Lugano – Pafos
00:00. Borac – Omonia
00:00. Bačka Topola – Noa
00:00. Hearts – Petrocub
00:00. Jagiellonia – Olimpija
00:00. Larne – Gent
00:00. LASK – Víkings
00:00. Molde – Mlada Boleslav
00:00. Selye – TNS
00:00. Panathinaikos – Dinamo Mn
00:00. Betis – HJK
00:00. Rapid – Copenhagen
00:00. Vitória – Fiorentina

Idman.biz

Related news

Jude Bellingham crowned Men’s World Best Playmaker
09:50
Football

Jude Bellingham crowned Men’s World Best Playmaker

The title of the Men’s World Best Playmaker has been revealed
Azerbaijani players help Ankaragucu reach Turkish Cup Last 16
09:31
Football

Azerbaijani players help Ankaragucu reach Turkish Cup Last 16

Renat Dadashov and Hasan Nazarli, representing Ankaragucu, have progressed to the Round of 16 in the Turkish Cup
Luka Modric sets new record with 28th title
09:26
Football

Luka Modric sets new record with 28th title

Croatian midfielder Luka Modric has rewritten his own record for the most titles
Ancelotti makes history with Real Madrid
09:17
Football

Ancelotti makes history with Real Madrid

The Italian manager has now become the most decorated coach in the club's history, amassing an impressive 15 trophies
Real Madrid Claims the Intercontinental Cup - VIDEO
09:00
World football

Real Madrid Claims the Intercontinental Cup - VIDEO

The final of FIFA's inaugural Intercontinental Cup was held today, with Spanish giant Real Madrid securing the prestigious title
Juninho transfer could break record in Azerbaijan
18 December 18:00
Football

Juninho transfer could break record in Azerbaijan

In the initial discussions, Sevilla reportedly offered around 5 million euros

Most read

Janis Timma found dead in Moscow - VIDEO
17 December 11:40
Basketball

Janis Timma found dead in Moscow - VIDEO

The 32-year-old athlete's body was discovered in a block of five-story buildings in central Moscow
Juninho set to join Sevilla after agreeing to transfer
17 December 18:21
Football

Juninho set to join Sevilla after agreeing to transfer

Qarabag’s football player Olavio Juninho may continue his career in Spain
Karim Benzema to retire from Football
16 December 15:20
Football

Karim Benzema to retire from Football

Benzema is planning to bid farewell to football in the summer of 2025
Goodbye to the rhythmic gymnastics career – PHOTO
16 December 17:30
Gymnastics

Goodbye to the rhythmic gymnastics career – PHOTO

After the Paris Olympics, a list of gymnasts retiring from professional sports was compiled by Idman.biz