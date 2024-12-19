Conference League final round: Basaksehir to face Cercle Brugge in Belgium

The final round of the Conference League league phase will take place, with all matches kicking off simultaneously.
Idman.biz reports that after 18 matches, the teams qualifying for the Round of 16 and the playoffs will be determined.
Turkish representative Basaksehir will play a crucial match against Cercle Brugge in Belgium to secure a spot among the top 24 teams.
The draw for the playoff round will take place on December 20.
Conference League
Group Stage
Round VI, December 19
00:00. Heidenheim – Sankt Gallen
00:00. APOEL – Astana
00:00. Cercle Brugge – Basaksehir
00:00. Chelsea – Shamrock Rovers
00:00. Djurgården – Legia
00:00. Lugano – Pafos
00:00. Borac – Omonia
00:00. Bačka Topola – Noa
00:00. Hearts – Petrocub
00:00. Jagiellonia – Olimpija
00:00. Larne – Gent
00:00. LASK – Víkings
00:00. Molde – Mlada Boleslav
00:00. Selye – TNS
00:00. Panathinaikos – Dinamo Mn
00:00. Betis – HJK
00:00. Rapid – Copenhagen
00:00. Vitória – Fiorentina
Idman.biz