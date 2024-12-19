Conference League final round: Basaksehir to face Cercle Brugge in Belgium

The final round of the Conference League league phase will take place, with all matches kicking off simultaneously.

Idman.biz reports that after 18 matches, the teams qualifying for the Round of 16 and the playoffs will be determined.

Turkish representative Basaksehir will play a crucial match against Cercle Brugge in Belgium to secure a spot among the top 24 teams.

The draw for the playoff round will take place on December 20.

Conference League

Group Stage

Round VI, December 19

00:00. Heidenheim – Sankt Gallen

00:00. APOEL – Astana

00:00. Cercle Brugge – Basaksehir

00:00. Chelsea – Shamrock Rovers

00:00. Djurgården – Legia

00:00. Lugano – Pafos

00:00. Borac – Omonia

00:00. Bačka Topola – Noa

00:00. Hearts – Petrocub

00:00. Jagiellonia – Olimpija

00:00. Larne – Gent

00:00. LASK – Víkings

00:00. Molde – Mlada Boleslav

00:00. Selye – TNS

00:00. Panathinaikos – Dinamo Mn

00:00. Betis – HJK

00:00. Rapid – Copenhagen

00:00. Vitória – Fiorentina



Idman.biz