The title of the Men’s World Best Playmaker has been revealed.

The International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) has announced the results of its annual voting conducted among its representatives, Idman.biz reports.

Jude Bellingham, England international and Real Madrid star, has been named the best playmaker of the year, securing 133 votes.

Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium, Manchester City) claimed second place with 96 votes, while Toni Kroos (Germany, Real Madrid) rounded out the top three with 78 votes.

Jude Bellingham had previously won the IFFHS award for Best Young Player in both 2022 and 2023.

Idman.biz