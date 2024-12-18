Sevilla offer for Juninho revealed, another bid expected for Qarabag

The amount that Sevilla is willing to pay Qarabag for Olavio Juninho has been determined.

Idman.biz, citing Report, reports that the Spanish club has made an offer close to €2 million for the 28-year-old forward’s transfer.

In addition, Sevilla is waiting for the Brazilian striker to take a step forward in his current situation. They intend to leverage the player’s desire during negotiations.

If this happens, the LaLiga club will attempt to increase the offer in their next bid for Juninho.

Olavio Juninho has been playing for Qarabag since 2023. During the 2023/2024 season, he scored a total of 31 goals across all competitions. This season, he has already found the back of the net 11 times. His contract with the Aghdam club is valid until the summer of 2026.

Idman.biz