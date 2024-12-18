Is Elkhan Abdullayev leaving the national team?

The head coach of Azerbaijan’s U19 national football team, Elkhan Abdullayev, may soon part ways with the team.

Idman.biz reports that AFFA's Technical Director, Jahangir Hasanzade, shared the news with AZERTAC, stating that discussions on this matter have already taken place.

“We have held preliminary talks about not renewing the contract with the U19 coaching staff. I presented my report on this matter at yesterday’s AFFA Executive Committee (EC) meeting. However, the final decision will be made by the EC members. Elkhan Abdullayev’s contract with the team is set to expire on January 1 of next year,” Hasanzade explained.

The 54-year-old coach has been leading the U19 national team since 2021.

A similar decision was made earlier regarding Samir Aliyev, head coach of the U21 national team, whose contract will also not be renewed.

