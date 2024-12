A new football stadium is set to be constructed in Mingachevir.

Idman.biz, citing AZERTAC, reports that construction of the arena will commence in 2025.

The stadium, funded with sponsor support, will be a significant addition to the city's sports infrastructure. However, details about its seating capacity have not yet been disclosed.

The project was extensively discussed at yesterday’s meeting of the AFFA Executive Committee.

Idman.biz