The fourth stage of the UEFA B-category fitness coaching course was organized by AFFA at the Education and Rehabilitation Center.

The three-day sessions were attended by Aslan Karimov, head of the AFFA Education Program, instructor Osman Rahimov, and UEFA instructor Fritz Schmid, Idman.biz reports.

Additionally, Tahmina Taghi-zada, the executive director of the Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA), provided participants with information on anti-doping regulations.

