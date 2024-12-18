Toral Bayramov sets record as Azerbaijan’s most active player in 2024

Azerbaijani footballer Toral Bayramov has been named the country’s most active player in 2024, appearing in an impressive 60 matches across club and national team competitions, reports Idman.biz.

Bayramov, who plays for Qarabag, leads the list of players with the most appearances this year, with the closest competitor trailing by 4 games. Even with a few matches remaining in the season, Toral’s record is unassailable.

Top 10 Azerbaijani Players by Matches Played in 2024:

1. Toral Bayramov - 60

2. Ceyhun Nuriyev - 56

3. Yassine Benzia - 55

4. Leandro Andrade - 53

5. Elvin Cafarquliyev - 51

6. Olavio Juninyo - 50

7-9. Ruan Renato, Qismat Aliyev, Bahlul Mustafazada - 47

7. Abdellah Zoubir - 46

While Bayramov has the highest number of appearances, Ruan Renato tops the list in minutes played with 4,222 minutes, followed by Amin Seydiyev (3,799 minutes) and Bayramov himself (3,728 minutes).

Globally, French international and Barcelona defender Jules Koundé leads with 69 matches and 5,872 minutes played, making him the most active player worldwide.

Idman.biz