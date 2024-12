Qarabag’s football player Olavio Juninho may continue his career in Spain.

According to Spanish media, the Brazilian forward is being pursued by Sevilla FC, Idman.biz reports.

The head coach of the LaLiga side, Javier García Pimentel, has expressed interest in bringing Juninho to the team. Sevilla has made an official offer to the forward, and he has agreed to the move.

Juninho has scored 23 goals in 47 matches played in the Premier League.

