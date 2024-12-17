17 December 2024
Men's World Best Goalkeeper announced

17 December 2024 09:25
The best goalkeeper of 2024 has been revealed.

Idman.biz reports that the IFFHS (International Federation of Football History & Statistics) has announced its voting results, which were conducted among representatives of various countries.

Argentina national team and Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez topped the ranking with 167 points. Spanish goalkeeper Unai Simón, representing Athletic Bilbao, secured second place with 91 points, while Georgian national team and Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili completed the top three with 55 points.

Emiliano Martínez finished in second place in both 2022 and 2023.

