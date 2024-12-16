Qarabag to face Sumgayit: Lineups announced

The 17th round of the Misli Premier League will conclude today with one match.

The reigning champions Qarabag will play against Sumgayit. Head coach Gurban Gurbanov’s team must avoid defeat to retain their position at the top of the standings. Vagif Javadov's Sumgayit will be looking to reduce the gap with the top five.

The match is scheduled for December 16 at 19:00 at the Tofig Bahramov Stadium.

Misli Premier League 17th round

December 16 (Monday) 19:00: Qarabag vs Sumgayit

Referee: Tural Gurbanov



Qarabag lineup:

Goalkeeper: 97. Fabijan Buntic

Defenders: 55. Badavi Huseynov (captain), 30. Abbas Huseynov, 27. Toral Bayramov, 22. Musa Gurbanli

Midfielders: 90. Nariman Akhundzada, 66. Patrick Andrade, 7. Yassine Benzia, 2. Matheus Silva, 15. Leandro Andrade

Forward: 11. Emmanuel Addai

Substitutes: 99. Mateusz Kochalski, 1. Shahrudin Mahammadaliyev, 12. Sadig Mammadzada, 20. Richard Almeida, 44. Elvin Cafarquliyev, 10. Abdellah Zoubir, 8. Marko Jankovic, 18. Olavio Juninho, 6. Julio Romao, 19. Redon Xhixha, 21. Oleksiy Kashchuk

Coach: Gurban Gurbanov



Sumgayit lineup:

Goalkeeper: 1. Mehdi Cannatov (captain)

Defenders: 10. Rahim Sadykhov, 2. Sertan Taskin, 17. Murad Khachayev, 30. Kamran Guliyev

Midfielders: 20. Aykhan Suleymanli, 66. Ruslan Aliyev, 19. Roi Kehat, 95. Milos Milovic

Forwards: 23. Jordan Rezabala, 60. Tresor Mossi

Substitutes: 94. Rashad Azizli, 56. Aftandil Arikhov, 6. Vugar Mustafayev, 41. Ughur Jahangirov, 21. Nihad Ahmadzada, 24. Sanan Muradli, 64. Kanan Feyziev, 12. Giorgi Kharaishvili, 9. Nikola Vujnovic, 5. Alan Dias

Coach: Vagif Javadov



Top Scorers:

• Felipe Santos (Araz Nakhchivan), Joy Lance Mickels (Sabah) – 8 goals

• Davit Volkovi (Zira), Leandro Andrade (Qarabag) – 7 goals



Idman.biz