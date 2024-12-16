16 December 2024
Qarabag to face Sumgayit: Lineups announced

16 December 2024 18:08
The 17th round of the Misli Premier League will conclude today with one match.

The reigning champions Qarabag will play against Sumgayit. Head coach Gurban Gurbanov’s team must avoid defeat to retain their position at the top of the standings. Vagif Javadov's Sumgayit will be looking to reduce the gap with the top five.

The match is scheduled for December 16 at 19:00 at the Tofig Bahramov Stadium.

Misli Premier League 17th round
December 16 (Monday) 19:00: Qarabag vs Sumgayit
Referee: Tural Gurbanov

Qarabag lineup:
Goalkeeper: 97. Fabijan Buntic
Defenders: 55. Badavi Huseynov (captain), 30. Abbas Huseynov, 27. Toral Bayramov, 22. Musa Gurbanli
Midfielders: 90. Nariman Akhundzada, 66. Patrick Andrade, 7. Yassine Benzia, 2. Matheus Silva, 15. Leandro Andrade
Forward: 11. Emmanuel Addai
Substitutes: 99. Mateusz Kochalski, 1. Shahrudin Mahammadaliyev, 12. Sadig Mammadzada, 20. Richard Almeida, 44. Elvin Cafarquliyev, 10. Abdellah Zoubir, 8. Marko Jankovic, 18. Olavio Juninho, 6. Julio Romao, 19. Redon Xhixha, 21. Oleksiy Kashchuk
Coach: Gurban Gurbanov

Sumgayit lineup:
Goalkeeper: 1. Mehdi Cannatov (captain)
Defenders: 10. Rahim Sadykhov, 2. Sertan Taskin, 17. Murad Khachayev, 30. Kamran Guliyev
Midfielders: 20. Aykhan Suleymanli, 66. Ruslan Aliyev, 19. Roi Kehat, 95. Milos Milovic
Forwards: 23. Jordan Rezabala, 60. Tresor Mossi
Substitutes: 94. Rashad Azizli, 56. Aftandil Arikhov, 6. Vugar Mustafayev, 41. Ughur Jahangirov, 21. Nihad Ahmadzada, 24. Sanan Muradli, 64. Kanan Feyziev, 12. Giorgi Kharaishvili, 9. Nikola Vujnovic, 5. Alan Dias
Coach: Vagif Javadov

The match will be played at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium.

Top Scorers:
• Felipe Santos (Araz Nakhchivan), Joy Lance Mickels (Sabah) – 8 goals
• Davit Volkovi (Zira), Leandro Andrade (Qarabag) – 7 goals

Idman.biz

