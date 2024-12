The injury status of Barcelona's player Lamine Yamal has been clarified.

The Spanish club's press service announced the news. During the La Liga match against Leganés in the 17th round, the forward sustained an injury to the ligaments of his right foot, Idman.biz reports.

It was determined to be a grade 1 sprain, and he will be out of action for 3-4 weeks.

Barcelona lost the match to Leganés 0-1.

Idman.biz