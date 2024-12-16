Ancelotti’s worst start at Real Madrid: New record for unsuccessful season

Real Madrid's head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, has marked an unfortunate milestone in his tenure with the club.

The Madrid giants, experiencing a challenging season, have accumulated only 37 points in the first 17 rounds of the current campaign, Idman.biz reports.

This marks the lowest tally for Real Madrid in any of Ancelotti's six seasons at the helm. Previously, the Italian's worst 17-game record was in the 2022/23 season when the team earned 39 points.

In contrast, Ancelotti's best starts came in the 2014/15, 2021/22, and 2023/24 seasons, when Real Madrid collected 42 points in the same span.

Idman.biz