Araz-Nakhchivan's historic unbeaten streak ends after 134 days

Araz-Nakhchivan experienced the end of their remarkable unbeaten run in the Azerbaijani championship.

Idman.biz reports that Elmar Bakhshiyev's squad suffered a 0:1 defeat at home against Sabah during Matchday XVII of the Misli Premier League.

The Nakhchivan team last lost a match on August 2, when they were defeated 1:4 by Qarabag. After 134 days without a loss, the streak ended with Araz-Nakhchivan achieving an impressive record of 12 victories and 3 draws in 15 matches during this period.

With this streak, Araz- Nakhchivan set a new milestone in the club’s history, becoming the 13th team in the Azerbaijani league’s history to remain unbeaten for at least 15 consecutive matches. This marks the 37th instance of such a streak in the national championship.

