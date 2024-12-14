Aykhan Abbasov: "We will see a completely different Shamakhi"

"We knew it would be a tense game. Both sides needed points."

Aykhan Abbasov, head coach of Shamakhi said this at the press conference held after the match against Sabail of the 17th round of the Misli Premier League, Idman.biz reports.

He talked about the loss of points in the home match: "The weather made it difficult to play. It is difficult to play in such a situation. Congratulations to both teams. The main thing is that there were no injuries today. It is an important point for us. We have a lot of losses today. We will fight until the break. Our young players are getting a lot of luck. After winter, we will see a completely different Shamakhi. I believe that. We will strengthen our team and fight until the end. I urge everyone to be patient."

Shamakhi was satisfied with a goalless draw in the home match.

Idman.biz