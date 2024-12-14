Member of the Premier League representative received offers from 3 countries

The surprise team of this season in the Premier League is Araz-Nakhchivan.

Idman.biz reports with reference to Offsideplus.az that gray wolves are currently the leaders of the championship.

This point caused other clubs to show interest in the players of the Nakhchivan representative. Already there are those who want the members of the red and whites.

One of them is Felipe Santos. Premier League scorer has offers from 3 countries. We are talking about Turkiye, Russia and Greece. Unknown clubs will make an official offer to Araz-Nakhchivan for the winger in the winter transfer window.

Felipe Santos, who scored 8 goals and made 1 assist in 15 matches, has a contract with the representative of Nakhchivan until June 2025.

