14 December 2024
Hesitation in Valencia

Football
News
14 December 2024 15:06
Hesitation in Valencia

Valencia is considering the resignation of head coach Ruben Baraja.

The team, which has lost three games in a row, lost yesterday to Valladolid with a score of 0:1, Idman.biz reports.

Bats, who are last in the standings of La Liga with 10 points after 15 rounds, are unhappy with the specialist. But the contract with him, which was extended in the summer, is planned until 2026. The club's management is hesitant to resign because it has to pay 5 million euros in compensation.

The final decision regarding Barakha should be made by the owner of the club, Peter Lim.

