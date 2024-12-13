Sergiy Rebrov: “All our opponents are tough”

"All our opponents are tough. But I think it's possible to play against each of them," said Sergiy Rebrov, head coach of the Ukraine national football team.

He was commenting on the draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Idman.biz reports.

However, Rebrov did not discuss the Azerbaijan national team: "From the first pot, we will face either France or Croatia. I think the French are the favorites, but you never know. We will prepare and fight. France has a higher ranking, and I have watched Croatia's games, so I understand they are also a very serious team. We need to prepare well for each of them. Playing in Iceland will be difficult because this team is very strong at home. They have developed a lot recently, and many of their players play in top leagues."

In his statement to the official website of the Ukrainian Football Association, Rebrov clarified that they have not decided yet where they will host their opponents: "We plan to play two friendly matches in June, but negotiations are ongoing, so we can't say anything specific about these games. We will choose our opponents in a way that helps prepare us for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. As for the matches in our group, I don't know exactly where we will host them. Talks are still ongoing."

Ukraine, in Group D, will face Azerbaijan, the winner of the France vs. Croatia match, and Iceland in the qualifiers.

Idman.biz