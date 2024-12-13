13 December 2024
EN

Elfsborg – Qarabag: Useless stats

Football
News
13 December 2024 16:56
15
Elfsborg – Qarabag: Useless stats

Once again, statistics failed to help Qarabag in the Europa League. Despite having complete dominance in the match against Elfsborg away, except for the beginning of the second half, the Aghdam club was unable to achieve a positive result.

Idman.biz presents the statistical breakdown of a game where the contradictions between Qarabag’s statistics and the final score were most evident.

Throughout the match, the Azerbaijani club had over 70% possession. However, after losing control early in the second half, the percentage dropped slightly. Despite this, the final difference remained significant, with Elfsborg only managing to increase their possession to 34%.

Qarabag allowed the opponent 22 attacks during the 90 minutes, but the home side had more than two and a half times that amount—55 attacks, yet most of these were ineffective.

Although Qarabag had 14 shots to Elfsborg's 9, the Aghdam club struggled to find the target, just as they have in many other games this season. Of the 14 shots, only 2 were on target, 6 missed, and another 6 were blocked. Elfsborg had 3 shots on target, with 4 missing and 2 blocked.

In terms of passes, the Swedish team was far behind. Qarabag completed 667 passes, with 90% of them being accurate. Unfortunately, the few inaccurate passes that did occur primarily came at crucial moments, affecting the result. The hosts made only 228 passes, 77% of their total 295.

The Elfsborg players were caught offside three times, while Qarabag avoided any offside violations.

The Scandinavians took only 2 corner kicks, while Qarabag had four.

As for free kicks, our team executed 20, while the Swedish team had 7. Similarly, the teams had matching numbers of fouls.

Thanks to their possession, Qarabag forced their opponents to cover more ground. The total distance covered by players was 116.1 km for Qarabag compared to 110.4 km for Elfsborg.

Both goalkeepers made 2 saves each during the match.

However, the most important statistic is the final result: Elfsborg scored the only unanswered goal in the match.

Vugar Mammadov
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Arif Asadov: “We won’t be last in the group”
17:05
Football

Arif Asadov: “We won’t be last in the group”

Azerbaijan's former national team coach Arif Asadov gave an interview to Idman.biz
UEFA World Cup qualifying draw results - VIDEO
16:19
Football

UEFA World Cup qualifying draw results - VIDEO

The draw for the UEFA qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been held
Azerbaijan's opponents for 2026 World Cup qualifiers revealed
15:58
Football

Azerbaijan's opponents for 2026 World Cup qualifiers revealed

The draw for the UEFA qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been held
Vadim Skripchenko: "His team is not at the level of Qarabag or Neftchi" - Interview
15:48
Football

Vadim Skripchenko: "His team is not at the level of Qarabag or Neftchi" - Interview

Dinamo's head coach Vadim Skripchenko responded to questions from a reporter sent to Sumgayit
Chingiz Huseynzade: "They benefit from Azerbaijan's experience"
15:31
Other

Chingiz Huseynzade: "They benefit from Azerbaijan's experience"

These remarks were made by the Vice President of the National Olympic Committee (NOC), Chingiz Huseynzade, during a media briefing
Qarabag’s stalled ascent: Can domestic competition revive European glory? – ANALYSIS
15:21
Football

Qarabag’s stalled ascent: Can domestic competition revive European glory? – ANALYSIS

Idman.biz delves into the factors behind Qarabag’s struggles, noting critical shortcomings and areas for improvement

Most read

Qarabag faces injury setbacks ahead of crucial clash with Elfsborg
11 December 10:08
Football

Qarabag faces injury setbacks ahead of crucial clash with Elfsborg

Qarabag will face Elfsborg in their UEFA Europa League 2024/2025 league phase match with three notable absences
President's grandchildren meet Lionel Messi and Inter Miami stars in Baku
11 December 12:54
Football

President's grandchildren meet Lionel Messi and Inter Miami stars in Baku

The grandchildren of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, Ali and Mikayil Agalarov, had the chance to meet global football icon Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates

Lionel Messi shares highlights from Baku visit - VIDEO - PHOTO
08:30
Football

Lionel Messi shares highlights from Baku visit - VIDEO - PHOTO

For context, Messi and his teammates Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba participated in numerous events during their one-day trip to Azerbaijan on December 11
Messi and fellow Argentinians: Glimpse into Azerbaijan’s football history
11 December 14:33
Football

Messi and fellow Argentinians: Glimpse into Azerbaijan’s football history

Despite a glittering career spanning Barcelona, PSG, and now Inter Miami, Messi has never encountered Azerbaijani football teams-making this visit a historic moment