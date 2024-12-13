Elfsborg – Qarabag: Useless stats

Once again, statistics failed to help Qarabag in the Europa League. Despite having complete dominance in the match against Elfsborg away, except for the beginning of the second half, the Aghdam club was unable to achieve a positive result.

Idman.biz presents the statistical breakdown of a game where the contradictions between Qarabag’s statistics and the final score were most evident.

Throughout the match, the Azerbaijani club had over 70% possession. However, after losing control early in the second half, the percentage dropped slightly. Despite this, the final difference remained significant, with Elfsborg only managing to increase their possession to 34%.

Qarabag allowed the opponent 22 attacks during the 90 minutes, but the home side had more than two and a half times that amount—55 attacks, yet most of these were ineffective.

Although Qarabag had 14 shots to Elfsborg's 9, the Aghdam club struggled to find the target, just as they have in many other games this season. Of the 14 shots, only 2 were on target, 6 missed, and another 6 were blocked. Elfsborg had 3 shots on target, with 4 missing and 2 blocked.

In terms of passes, the Swedish team was far behind. Qarabag completed 667 passes, with 90% of them being accurate. Unfortunately, the few inaccurate passes that did occur primarily came at crucial moments, affecting the result. The hosts made only 228 passes, 77% of their total 295.

The Elfsborg players were caught offside three times, while Qarabag avoided any offside violations.

The Scandinavians took only 2 corner kicks, while Qarabag had four.

As for free kicks, our team executed 20, while the Swedish team had 7. Similarly, the teams had matching numbers of fouls.

Thanks to their possession, Qarabag forced their opponents to cover more ground. The total distance covered by players was 116.1 km for Qarabag compared to 110.4 km for Elfsborg.

Both goalkeepers made 2 saves each during the match.

However, the most important statistic is the final result: Elfsborg scored the only unanswered goal in the match.

Vugar Mammadov

