Qarabag has completed 75% of its campaign in the newly formatted UEFA Europa League Group Stage. Under the guidance of head coach Qurban Qurbanov, the team has managed one victory in six matches, suffering five defeats. With only three points, the Ağdam club is among the group’s underperformers, and its chances of advancing are slim, bordering on miraculous.

Lack of Homegrown Talent

One of the club's primary challenges is the absence of homegrown players. Qarabag has increasingly relied on foreign recruits to strengthen its roster, making the team heavily dependent on finding the right foreign talent—a challenging and unsustainable strategy. The era when the club developed local stars who shone for both the national team and the club feels like a distant memory. Developing a new generation of players is not just crucial for the club but also a potential boon for Azerbaijani football as a whole.



Complacency with Success

The team appears to lack the hunger for new achievements. Statements such as we’ve already made history after each loss reflect a complacent attitude. Clubs like Real Madrid continue to fight for glory every season despite past triumphs. Similarly, Qarabag must strive for greater heights and avoid resting on its laurels, a sentiment echoed by coach Gurban Gurbanov, who frequently emphasizes the need for growth.

Need for Reforms

While some players have made history with the club, it’s evident that they cannot achieve greater milestones. Introducing new blood by replacing certain veteran players could energize the team. However, identifying and nurturing talent remains a challenge due to a lack of homegrown options and the difficulty of finding effective foreign recruits.

Rotational Challenges

Qarabag often fields different squads in domestic and European competitions. While squad depth is an advantage, the lack of consistent lineups in key European matches can disrupt team chemistry and impact results.

Predictable Playstyle

For years, Qarabag has stuck to a possession-based playing style. While local clubs struggle to counter this approach, international opponents have studied and adapted to it. This predictability has made it harder for the team to compete effectively on the European stage.

Increased Opponent Focus

Qarabag’s consistent performance in Europe has earned it respect, prompting opponents to take the team more seriously and prepare thoroughly. While this respect is an achievement, it also raises the difficulty of securing positive results against well-prepared adversaries.

Lack of Domestic Competition

Perhaps the most significant factor is the lack of strong competition in Azerbaijan's domestic league. Qarabag often dominates its league matches, sometimes with second-string squads, leaving its players ill-prepared for the intensity of European competitions.

To address these challenges, a strong rival—such as a revitalized Neftçi—could push Qarabag to greater heights. Historically, the team’s best European performances coincided with seasons when Neftçi provided robust competition. However, the latter’s current struggles make this scenario unlikely in the near future.

Conclusion

While Qarabag remains a dominant force in Azerbaijani football, its European aspirations require significant changes. From developing homegrown talent to reinvigorating domestic competition, the path forward demands bold actions. Whether Neftçi or another club rises to the challenge, Qarabag’s growth ultimately depends on fostering a more competitive environment.

Currently, Qarabag ranks 33rd in the Europa League standings and is the potential leader of the Misli Premier League with a game in hand.

