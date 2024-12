During a break in the Russian Championship, Krasnodar's head coach, Murad Musayev, visited the Sabah Football Center in Baku.

The visit was highlighted in a post shared on the club's official page, Idman.biz reports.

Musayev met with Sabah president Magsud Adigozalov and the team's current head coach, Vasiliy Berezutskiy, during his visit.

Murad Musayev served as the head coach of Sabah from 2021 to 2024.

Idman.biz