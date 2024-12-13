9 points may not be enough Qarabag

After six matches in the UEFA Europa League, Qarabag find themselves in a challenging position, sitting 33rd in the standings with only 3 points, making it difficult to secure a spot in the playoffs.

Idman.biz reports that with just two matches remaining in the league phase, Qarabag is currently ahead of only RFS (2 points), Nice (2), and Dynamo Kyiv (0).

The Azerbaijani champion is 4 points behind the top 24 teams that will advance to the next round. Elfsborg, having defeated Qarabag 1-0, has risen to 24th place with 7 points.

Teams like Braga (7), Hoffenheim (6), Maccabi Tel Aviv (6), Besiktas (6), Slavia Prague (4), Twente (4), Malmö (4), and Ludogorets (3) are also competing for a spot in the top 24.

According to pre-tournament calculations by Opta, at least 10 points are needed to reach the playoffs, and 9 points may not be sufficient. This means Qarabag must win both of its remaining matches to reach 9 points and then hope for favorable results from other teams. The upcoming opponents are FCSB (Romania), sitting 10th with 11 points, and Olympiacos (Greece), sitting 15th with 9 points. The first match will be played in Baku, and the second away.

Additionally, if teams finish the group stage with the same points, goal difference will be used to determine who advances. Currently, Qarabag has a goal difference of -10, while Dynamo Kyiv has -14, meaning Qarabag is ahead on this criterion.

Qarabag and Upcoming Matches:

7th Round, January 23, 2025

Porto (Portugal) - Olympiacos (Greece)

QARABAG - FCSB (Romania)



8th Round, January 30

Olympiacos (Greece) - QARABAG



Idman.biz