13 December 2024
Top goalkeepers in Big Five leagues – RESEARCH

13 December 2024 10:48
Goalkeepers can showcase their skills in various ways on the green field.

Idman.biz identifies the top goalkeepers in the Big Five leagues based on their performance in different areas this season.

In the current season, the goalkeeper who has kept his goal the most untouched is Alex Remiro from Real Sociedad, with 9 matches in which he kept a clean sheet. Leipzig’s Peter Gulácsi follows closely with 8 matches without conceding a goal.

When it comes to saves, Mark Flekken from Brentford leads with 71 saves, with no one coming close to his record. Mads Hermansen from Leicester and Donovan Leon from Auxerre have each made 61 saves.

Mark Flekken (Brentford) has also blocked the most shots from inside the penalty area, with 47 successful interventions. Mads Hermansen (Leicester) follows with 46, while Donovan Leon (Auxerre) managed 45.

For long-distance shots, Mark Flekken (Brentford) and Joan Garcia (Espanyol) both made 23 saves, while Marcin Bulka (Nice) stopped 21 long-range efforts.

In terms of deflecting shots with a punch, Nick Pope (Newcastle) and Robin Zentner (Mainz) are the top goalkeepers, each making 14 successful clearances by punching the ball away. This method has worked 12 times for Mark Flekken (Brentford).

The goalkeeper who has prevented the most crosses from reaching their targets is Arijanet Muriç from Ipswich, with 26 successful interventions. Premier League goalkeepers, known for more frequent use of crosses, are also effective in this area: David Raya (Arsenal) with 22, and Nick Pope (Newcastle) with 20.

Finally, Inaki Peña from Barcelona has the highest success rate when coming out for crosses, completing 35 out of 35 attempts. Sergio Herrera (Osasuna) followed with 26 successful attempts, and Robert Sánchez (Chelsea) made 22 out of 23 attempts.

Vugar Mammadov
Idman.biz

