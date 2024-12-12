Lionel Messi's visit to Azerbaijan sparks 'Messimania'

Lionel Messi, accompanied by teammates Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba, made a surprise visit to Azerbaijan's capital, Baku.

The trip drew significant attention both locally and internationally, with Argentine media extensively covering the visit, Idman.biz reports.

‘La Nacion’ described the trip as a “lightning-fast journey,” highlighting Messi's visit to a "unique region" that bridges Western Asia and Eastern Europe.

‘Ole’ captured the excitement with the headline, “Messi in Azerbaijan: Fans in Frenzy,” emphasizing the overwhelming reception at Messi’s hotel, where all rooms were reportedly fully booked after the announcement of his stay.

‘Posta Deportes’ shared the emotional moment of a young fan crying after meeting Messi, calling it a testament to the footballer’s universal appeal.

‘Telemundo’ and ‘Jornadaonline’ noted the phenomenon as “Messimania in Baku” and highlighted the charitable aspect of Messi’s visit.

‘Clarin’ elaborated on Messi’s evolving priorities, stating: “UEFA Champions League is long behind Messi, as the legendary No. 10 enjoys his career's latter stage while connecting with global fans.”

Messi and his teammates stayed at a five-star hotel in Baku, where the excitement led to a scarcity of available rooms.

The group’s transportation through the city drew parallels with the buzz surrounding Formula 1 events, adding to the excitement of their trip.

For context, Messi’s next official match with Inter Miami is scheduled for February 2025 against Sporting Kansas City in the CONCACAF Champions League.

Idman.biz