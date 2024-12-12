12 December 2024
Barcelona triumph in Dortmund, Man City suffer defeat - VIDEO

12 December 2024 09:31
The UEFA Champions League 2024/25 league phase concluded its sixth round with dramatic outcomes on its final matchday.

The nine matches showcased home teams' dominance, with only one away team securing victory, Idman.biz reports.

One game ended in a draw.

The highlight of the day was Barcelona's thrilling 3-2 win against Borussia Dortmund in Germany. In another key clash, a struggling Juventus team defeated Manchester City 2-0, marking a tough evening for the Premier League champions.

Champions League
Group Stage
Round 6
11 December Results:
21:45. Atletico - Slovan – 3:1
21:45. Lille - Sturm – 3:2

00:00. Borussia Dortmund - Barcelona – 2:3

00:00. Juventus - Manchester City – 2:0
00:00. Benfica - Bologna – 0:0
00:00. Arsenal - Monaco – 3:0
00:00. Milan - Crvena Zvezda – 2:1
00:00. Feyenoord - Sparta – 4:2
00:00. Stuttgart - Young Boys – 5:1

The final two rounds of the group stage will resume in early 2025.

Idman.biz

