Champions League qualification causes challenges for Brest

French football club Brest, which has secured a spot in the Champions League playoffs, is now facing the challenge of finding a suitable stadium for its matches.

Idman.biz reports that the club’s current home ground, Stade du Roudourou, does not meet the requirements for the next stage of the competition.

As a result, the club management has initiated discussions to host matches at the prestigious Stade de France. Negotiations with the stadium authorities are already underway.

Another option being considered is using Roazhon Park, home to Rennes. However, the club's leadership believes that there is insufficient time to complete renovations at their current venue.

The club is also consulting with UEFA to address the issue.

