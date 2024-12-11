11 December 2024
EN

Champions League qualification causes challenges for Brest

Football
News
11 December 2024 18:24
16
Champions League qualification causes challenges for Brest

French football club Brest, which has secured a spot in the Champions League playoffs, is now facing the challenge of finding a suitable stadium for its matches.

Idman.biz reports that the club’s current home ground, Stade du Roudourou, does not meet the requirements for the next stage of the competition.

As a result, the club management has initiated discussions to host matches at the prestigious Stade de France. Negotiations with the stadium authorities are already underway.

Another option being considered is using Roazhon Park, home to Rennes. However, the club's leadership believes that there is insufficient time to complete renovations at their current venue.

The club is also consulting with UEFA to address the issue.

Idman.biz

Related news

Lionel Messi wraps up Baku visit - PHOTO
19:09
Football

Lionel Messi wraps up Baku visit - PHOTO

During their time in Baku, Messi and his teammates participated in various events as part of their memorable trip
Adil Naghiyev on match-fixing allegations: " I am not at fault"
18:18
Football

Adil Naghiyev on match-fixing allegations: " I am not at fault"

Former Azerbaijani national team player Adil Naghiyev has addressed the reasons behind his departure from Shamakhi
Fenerbahce await Athletic: Europa League action kicks off tonight
18:05
Football

Fenerbahce await Athletic: Europa League action kicks off tonight

The Europa League enters its sixth round of group stage matches, with excitement building for tonight’s sole fixture in Istanbul
New Head coach for Italian club
17:26
Football

New Head coach for Italian club

The struggling Italian club Sampdoria will now be managed by Leonardo Semplici
Barcelona Coach Hans-Dieter Flick Suspended for Two Matches
17:07
Football

Barcelona Coach Hans-Dieter Flick Suspended for Two Matches

The experienced coach will not be present in the technical area for the upcoming home games against Leganés and Atlético
Messi and teammates visit Heydar Aliyev Center - PHOTO
17:02
Football

Messi and teammates visit Heydar Aliyev Center - PHOTO

The guests met with the center's director, Anar Alakbarov, and also toured the exhibitions on display at the center

Most read

Ramil Aliyev: "They tell, "drive a taxi, meet your needs" – INTERVIEW
9 December 18:12
Football

Ramil Aliyev: "They tell, "drive a taxi, meet your needs" – INTERVIEW

Interview with Ramil Aliyev, the youngest head coach in the history of the Azerbaijan Premier League
Lithuanian “Baltic Bomber” Genadij Krajevskij dies
9 December 15:26
Boxing

Lithuanian “Baltic Bomber” Genadij Krajevskij dies

During his eight-year professional career, Krajevskij fought 76 bouts, winning only one
Learning volleyball with Alla Hasanova: Future stars in the making – PHOTO
9 December 14:37
Volleyball

Learning volleyball with Alla Hasanova: Future stars in the making – PHOTO

Volleyball remains one of the most beloved sports in the country, and significant efforts are underway to develop future stars
President's grandchildren meet Lionel Messi and Inter Miami stars in Baku
12:54
Football

President's grandchildren meet Lionel Messi and Inter Miami stars in Baku

The grandchildren of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, Ali and Mikayil Agalarov, had the chance to meet global football icon Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates