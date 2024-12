The new head coach of Sampdoria has been announced.

the struggling Italian club Sampdoria will now be managed by Leonardo Semplici.

Semplici's most recent club was Spezia, from which he departed last summer.

Sampdoria, once a finalist in the UEFA Champions League and a winner and finalist of the Cup Winners' Cup, is currently fighting to stay in Serie B. After 16 rounds, the Genoa-based club is in 15th place with 17 points.

